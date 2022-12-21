Elon Musk
Will Resign As Soon As..: Elon Musk After People Voted For Him To Resign In Twitter Poll

By Pragativadi News Service
New York: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will resign from his post as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”. His comments came after people voted in favour of his resignation in a Twitter poll he earlier posted.

He added that he will just run the software and servers teams after quitting.

In the poll, Musk asked, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” Around 57.5 percent people voted in favour of his resignation from the top post in Twitter.

Changes on the platform since his takeover have been much criticised.

