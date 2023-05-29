“Will Not Show Back, Will Take Your Bullet In Chest”: Bajrang Punia Slams Ex-IPS Officer Over ‘Will Be Shot’ Tweet

New Delhi: Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday slammed a retired IPS officer after he tweeted that the protesting wrestlers “will be shot if needed”. Punia said that he would take the bullet right in his chest and asked Retired IPS Officer NC Asthana where to come.

Punia’s tweet in Hindi read, “This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother we are standing at the front, tell me where to come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest. That wish will be fulfilled if the circumstances demand. But for that, you need to be educated.” The ex-IPS officer said that the police have the right to shoot under Article 129.

Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar took out a march towards the new Parliament building for the Women ‘Mahapanchayat’ on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating it.

The protest turned ugly when Delhi Police detained and dragged the wrestlers to the buses. Post the incident, the Olympic medallist said “Goli maar do hume (shoot all of us).” Following this, the Jantar Mantar area was cleared and the wrestlers were not allowed at the site.

Union Minister VK Singh said, “An investigation into the claims made by wrestlers is going on. However, if someone from outside comes there to instigate riots, police will take action.”

Retired IPS officer NC Asthana while responding to Punia’s comment ‘Goli Maar Do Hume’, tweeted, “Will even shoot if necessary. But not because you’re saying.” The officer further wrote, “We have just dragged and dumped you like a sack of garbage now. Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. That wish will be fulfilled if the circumstances demand. But for that, you need to be educated.”

Asthana warned, “See you again at the postmortem table!”