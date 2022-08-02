Will Move To A Higher Court With Defamation Lawsuit: Papu Pom Pom

Bhubaneswar: After getting a clean chit in the 2016 casting couch case against him, Ollywood actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathy, popularly called Papu Pom Pom said that he will move to a higher court with a defamation suit.

A special POCSO court acquitted Papu and his associate Gittu in this case on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons following the judgment, Papu said that he had to spend 43 days in jail for no reason and there was no substance in this case.

“My family was served a 7-day notice period after the FIR but I was arrested just a day after. When I sought an answer from the DG Police, he said that they were under pressure,” he said.

“After receiving the judgment copy now I will move a higher court with a defamation suit. The case has not affected my career and I am in a better position today. Some sections of the public who misunderstood me will trust my innocence today,” he said.

According to the case diary, the victim, a minor girl had lodged an FIR against the actor in June 2016. The complainant had accused the actor of making sexual advances towards her on the pretext of providing her a break in Ollywood.

The actor was charged under various sections 341, 323 and 354 of IPC and also under Sections 8 and 12 of (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) POCSO Act. Police later arrested him from Puri on June 30, 2016, following a complaint lodged at Mahila police station by a city-based NGO.