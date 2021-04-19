Delhi Couple
National

“Will Kiss Husband”: Delhi Couple Argues Over Curfew Check; Watch Video

By PragativadiNews 1 0

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a couple for not following anti-Covid rules and violating the weekend lockdown.

“I will kiss my husband. Can you stop me?” the woman was seen telling a policeman in a video that has gone viral.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Dariyaganj area at around 4 pm on Sunday.

“Why did you stop my car? I was inside my car with my wife,” the man told the policemen when he was reprimanded for not wearing a mask.

<>

The couple continued their arguments aggressively even after a policeman told them about a recent High Court ruling that even one person inside a car must wear a mask.

Later, a policewoman was called on the scene who took the woman to the nearest police station.

PragativadiNews 1 3739 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking