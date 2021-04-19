“Will Kiss Husband”: Delhi Couple Argues Over Curfew Check; Watch Video

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a couple for not following anti-Covid rules and violating the weekend lockdown.

“I will kiss my husband. Can you stop me?” the woman was seen telling a policeman in a video that has gone viral.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Dariyaganj area at around 4 pm on Sunday.

“Why did you stop my car? I was inside my car with my wife,” the man told the policemen when he was reprimanded for not wearing a mask.

कोरोना के इस दौर में ऐसे जाहिल लोग भी याद किये जाएंगे ,कार में बैठा एक कपल बिना कर्फ्यू पास के दरियागंज इलाके में घूम रहा था वो भी बिना मास्क के,पुलिस ने जब रोका तो बोला अपने दोस्त को किस करूंगी,पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/Z9iCnmp4Hu — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) April 18, 2021

The couple continued their arguments aggressively even after a policeman told them about a recent High Court ruling that even one person inside a car must wear a mask.

Later, a policewoman was called on the scene who took the woman to the nearest police station.