“Will Contest Polls Together As Far As Possible”: INDIA Bloc Resolution

New Delhi: Opposition alliance, INDIA, today announced that they will contest the Lok Sabha elections together “as far as possible” – to take on the BJP.

The second day of the I.N.D.I.A. coalition meeting concluded with Opposition leaders releasing a joint statement declaring to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together ‘as far as possible’. It further announced that the seat-sharing arrangement among the 28 members of the bloc in different states will begin soon and it will be carried out in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.

All the member parties of the bloc will organise public rallies soon in different parts of the country on several issues. The theme for their campaigns will be in line with the theme – Judega Bharat, Jiteega India.

A 14-member co-ordination committee has also been formed comprising senior leaders Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Abhishek Banerjee, Sanjay Raut, Tejashwi Yadav among others.

A total of four sub-groups in the alliance has also formed, each with separate responsibilities. Meanwhile, Kharge has urged the leaders to formulate bullet points to devise the bloc’s common agenda.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government alleging them of ‘playing vendetta politics’. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not investigating the alleged stock manipulation of Adani Group.