Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted In Boudh, Two Held

Boudh: Busting a wildlife smuggling racket, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police on Thursday seized a leopard skin and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

On the basis of a tip-off, the STF team with the help of Boudh Territorial Forest Range officials conducted a raid and seized the leopard skin from the possession of two persons. They have been identified as Abanikanta Kahanra of Dimirikhol and Sakinath Kahanra of Tilpanga in the district.

The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of leopard skin, for which they were detained and handed over to Boudh forest officials for necessary legal action.

During the last year, a special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched, STF has seized as many as 20 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins, six live pangolins, and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 40 wildlife criminals.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb organized crime in the State. Wildlife crimes remain one of the focus areas of STF and STF will continue its drive against wildlife crime and criminals.