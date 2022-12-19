Wildlife Smuggling Bid Foiled In Gajapati, 20 Tortoises Rescued

Gajapati: The forest department officials on Monday rescued at least 20 tortoises during a raid in Gajapati district.

According to reports, suspecting something fishy, local people intercepted a person who came out of the district fishery office and was going somewhere riding a bike. Upon searching they found aquatic animals and immediately informed the forest department.

On being informed, a team reached the spot and recovered the tortoises. However, the person carrying the animals managed to escape from the spot.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.