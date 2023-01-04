Wildlife Smuggler Held In Boudh  

Boudh: A team of Special Task Force with help of forest officials of Boudh has seized wildlife products and arrested a person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested one wildlife criminal and seized tiger skin, leopard skin and other incriminating materials from him.

Following this, a case has been registered and the accused will be forwarded to the court of SJDM, Boudh.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.