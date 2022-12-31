Wildlife Smuggler Held
Wildlife Smuggler Held In Baripada

By Pragativadi News Service
Baripada: A wildlife smuggler was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the selling of Royal Bengal tiger skin near BISIpur Chakk in Baripada.

The arrested accused has been identified as Fhagu Hansda.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid while the criminals were striking a deal with his customers and arrested the accused person in this connection.

Earlier, the officials had arrested two persons were arrested in this connection.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

