Wildlife Exchange Program: Nandankanan to Trade Animals with Alipur & Nehru Zoos

Bhubaneswar: An animal exchange program is to be conducted between Nandankanan Zoo, Alipur Zoo in Kolkata, and Nehru Zoo in Hyderabad. Discussions have been finalized with both zoos by the Nandankanan authorities. While the paperwork is being processed, approval from the central zoo authority is pending.

In this exchange, Nandankanan will send out 20 animals, including 2 lions, a common tiger, a pair of hippopotamuses, 2 female Himalayan black bears, a pair of swamp deer, 4 male deer, 4 mouse deer, 2 four-horned antelopes, and 5 two-year-old deer.

In exchange, Nandankanan will receive a giraffe, 2 fishing cats, 6 water monitor lizards, 8 American lizards, and 2 spoonbills from Calcutta’s Alipur Zoo.

Additionally, Nandankanan will send 23 animals, comprising 3 Siamese crocodiles, 4 Asian openbills, 4 golden pheasants, 2 Lady Amherst pheasants, 4 Assamese macaques, 4 mouse deer, and 2 Kuji deer.

In return, they will receive 2 Sarus cranes, 1 yellow spoonbill, 1 grey junglefowl, 2 female American lizards, 2 pairs of white doves, 2 mouse deer, a pair of Kuji deer, 2 pairs of red vipers, a pair of sand boas, a pair of Russell’s vipers, and 2 pairs of bonnet macaques from Nehru Zoo.

The discussions between the two zoo authorities and the Nandankanan authorities have concluded regarding the animal exchange.