Wildlife Criminal Held With Leopard Skin In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested a wildlife criminal in Kalahandi district and seized a leopard skin during the raid on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as Kailash Majhi of Gunupur under Narla police limits.

Acting on reliable input, the officials conducted a raid with the help of Bhawanipatna Forest Officials near Satpur Chhak i.e. in between Bhawanipatna –Rayagada SH under Bhawanipatna Wildlife North Range and arrested a wildlife criminal.

The cops have also seized one Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.