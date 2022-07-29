leopard skin
State

Wildlife Criminal Held With Leopard Skin In Kalahandi

By Pradeep Sahoo
54

Kalahandi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested a wildlife criminal in Kalahandi district and seized a leopard skin during the raid on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as  Kailash Majhi of Gunupur under Narla police limits.

Acting on reliable input, the officials conducted a raid with the help of Bhawanipatna Forest Officials near Satpur Chhak i.e. in between Bhawanipatna –Rayagada SH under Bhawanipatna Wildlife North Range and arrested a wildlife criminal.

The cops have also seized one Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pradeep Sahoo 14366 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking