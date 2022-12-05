Wildlife Criminal Arrested With Leopard Skin In Khordha

Khordha: A team of STF on Monday arrested wildlife criminal for allegedly possessing wildlife products at Baladhadi under Jankia police station in Khordha district.

Based on reliable information, the STF accompanied by forest officials carried out raids at the village and arrested Umesh Rath. A leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession, officials said.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of leopard skin.

“As the Leopard Cat Skin is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection Act, provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court,” a statement issued by the STF stated.

A case has been registered under section 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The skin will be send to Director WII, Derhadun for CE examination, the STF informed