Nuapada: The Forest Department personnel seized a leopard hide along with other wildlife contraband in the Khadial Forest Range in Nuapada district. Five poachers have been arrested in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Tikchan Majhi, Jayram Majhi, Gorekh Lal, Purna Majhi and Sachindra Majhi.

Two years ago in the forest near Dabri village, the leopard was caught by setting a trap. The poachers killed that leopard with a hook and took out the skin. Later, they removed the skin and destroyed the meat.

In the same way, various parts of the body of the wild animals were seized from the scene. Horns of sambar deer, teeth of a tiger, a country-made gun, fire-lighting material, three bows and arrows have been seized. The forest officials seized the body parts of animals along with sal teak.

