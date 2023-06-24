Wildlife Census In Debrigarh Finds 1099 Carnivore Signs Including 82 Leopards, One RBT

Sambalpur: More than 1099 carnivore signs were recorded in Debrigarh sanctuary with Bear and Leopard being the highest in numbers.

The Hirakud Wildlife division carried out Wildlife Census (Herbivore and Carnivore Sign Survey) at Debrigarh Sanctuary from May 29 to June 3. Carnivore sign survey was conducted for the first three days while herbivore numbers were counted in the remaining days, forest department said.

The survey found approximately 82 leopards and one tiger (RBT).

Herbivore or prey density stood at 46 in the sanctuary. Chital, spotted deer population density is found to be highest i.e 90 per Sq.km.

The species having highest density are Wildboar, Gaur or Bison, Sambar and Chowsingha, forest official said.

The Hirakud Wildlife Division mobilised 12 teams to monitor the big cats’ movements round the clock with three operational control rooms. Mobile numbers of all control rooms have been displayed in all villages adjoining Sanctuary.

Regular meetings of forest officials and locals, informers networking are being carried out in 48 villages in the periphery of Debrigarh sanctuary. SHG groups and EDC groups are sensitized for tiger conservation, forest department stated.

Mobile patrolling vehicles with sufficient squads and team leaders are keeping close watch on the sanctuary in the night.

The forest department announced to pay Rs 100 to informer for sharing information regarding traps/snares or illegal hooking or poaching in the forest.

People’s participation in wildlife conservation, protecting the interest of forest dependent communities , active informer networking, strict action and discipline among the frontline forest officials have helped increase in prey density, officials claimed.

After relocation of 400 families of for villages from Debrigarh Sanctuary area, more space of around 500 hectares has been created for wild animals inside Sanctuary, Forest department informed. The move has minimized wildlife depredation and reduced man animal conflict.