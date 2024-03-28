Wildlife Act Violation: Youtuber Couple Surrenders Before Forest Dept In Jajpur

Jajpur: A YouTuber couple, Monalisa Bhadra & her husband Badrinarayan, who were keeping wild animals and posting their photos and videos on social media platforms in violation of the Wildlife Act, surrendered before the Forest Department officials in Jajpur on Wednesday night.

Despite being warned to abstain from such activities, the couple continued to upload such posts on social media platforms. The Forest Department officials raided their house and rescued a monkey, and a case was registered against the couple.

The YouTuber couple has now confessed to their crime and surrendered. They have been booked under Section 9 of the Wildlife Forest Act, 1972.