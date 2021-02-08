Wild tuskers on prowl in Dhenkanal; villager trampled to death

Odapada: A wild tusker on Monday evening crushed a man to death at Manianali village under Motonga police station in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased is identified as Rabi Rout (55). He confronted with a tusker while he had gone to attend nature’s call. Rout was a daily labourer.

It is alleged that the forest officials are not giving early information on the movement of herd of elephants and tuskers in the forest location of Sadar Odapada.

The villagers further alleged that man-elephant conflict is on the boil in this region. The forest officials have done precious little to drive away the pachyderms from the region.

The villagers said that the forest officials should take adequate measures to stall the movement of jumbos to human habitation.