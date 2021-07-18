Wild Bear
Wild Bear Roaming At Nuapada Collector’s Residence Trapped

Nuapada: The wild bear that strayed into Nuapada Collector’s residence was finally trapped providing a sigh of relief to the locals here.

Reportedly, the bear had entered into the Collector’s residence campus on Wednesday. It was finally caught inside the trap set up by the forest department at the residence of the district collector.

After necessary health check-up, the wild bear will be released into the Sunabeda Sanctuary, a forest official informed.

