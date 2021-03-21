Wife Of Late Odissi Dancer Kelucharan Mohapatra Passes Away; Naveen Expresses Demise

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of Laxmipriya Mohapatra, wife of late Kelucharan Mohapatra, the doyen of Odissi dance.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “I am saddened to learn of the death of Lashmipriya Mohapatra, the wife of the great Odissi dancer and the wife of eminent Odissi dance guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. His invaluable contribution to the enrichment of Odissi will always be remembered. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and wished them well.”

ମହାନ ଓଡ଼ିଶୀ ନୃତ୍ୟଶିଳ୍ପୀ ତଥା ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଓଡ଼ିଶୀ ନୃତ୍ୟ ଗୁରୁ କେଳୁଚରଣ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ପତ୍ନୀ ଲଷ୍ମୀପ୍ରିୟା ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶୀକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 21, 2021



Legendary Odissi dancer and the wife of late Kelucharan Mohapatra, Laxmipriya Mohapatra, passed away around 11:10 PM on Saturday. She was 86 years old.

She was suffering from old age aliments.

Her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra who are also renewed Odissi dancers were also present there.

She performed Gotipua dance as her first performance at the Arnapurna Theater in Puri in 1947.

She was the first Odissi dancer to perform on the stage in Odisha. She got married to Kelucharan Mohapatra in the 1947.

Kelucharan Mohapatra along with his wife, Laxmipriya, herself a dancer, and their son Ratikant Mohapatra built Srjan in 1993.