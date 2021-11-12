Wife of ‘Dawood aide’ claims husband forced her into sex work, names cricketers & politicians

Riyaz Bhati, the suspected gangster and alleged aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been accused by his wife Rehnuma of forcing her to provide sexual favours to his business associates, friends, and a cricketer as well. She has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging molestation and rape by some well-known personalities.

Though Rehnuma has not mentioned any addresses or mentioned specific dates or places where the alleged incidents happened, she had has named cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel, Indian National Congress politician and Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla, her own husband Riyaz and one Prithviraj Kothari.

Rehnuma mentioned that the police haven’t been cooperating properly with her in the matter. She also accused the police officers of asking money. Meanwhile, Rehnuma claimed that his husband forced her to have physical relations with a man in 2011-2012, a cricketer in 2014-15, and another sportsperson and two of his friends “thereafter”.

According to the complaint application, dated 24 September 2021, Rehnuma has made several severe allegations in her report. “I have been trying to get the police to register an FIR, but they aren’t complying. My application was submitted in September, it is already November now,” she said.

“I have followed up with various levels of police authorities multiple times. I was told to give some money, but why should I spread corruption? I am right in my place. They are the ones who are criminals,” added Rehnuma. Riyaz Bhati’s wife also claimed that a sportsperson and his friends “committed unnatural sexual activities under the influence of alcohol and drugs”.

The complaint says Bhati’s wife was also allegedly raped by a former Union minister. It was also claimed that she was beaten and forced to dance naked before the minister when she refused to give her consent. Rehnuma further claimed that Bhati has photos and videos of her which he threatened to leak if she doesn’t follow his demands.

“I say that since the aforesaid opponent (Bhati) is absconding in an FIR and since his bail application has been rejected he is having a short of funds and he is not giving me a single penny on the contrary he is forcing me and giving me address to go and have sexual relationships so that he can generate money (sic)…” Rehnuma has said in her application.

The matter is under investigation following a complaint filed by Bhati last month at Santacruz police station. However, reports suggest no evidence related to her claims has yet been found.