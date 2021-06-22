Wife Beheads Husband In Ganjam; Arrested

Ganjam: A woman allegedly killed her husband Nuagada village under Surada Police limits in Ganjam district.

The matter came to light when the headless body of the deceased, identified as Bhagia Nayak found from the river bed.

According to reports, Nayak had tied the knot with Jhili, eight years ago. However, most of the time, they were seen fighting with each other, for different reasons.

A few days ago Nayak alleged that Jhili had illicit relations with other guys of the village and drove away from her from his house. Jhili was living in a nearby village along with her sons and daughters.

Nayak had recently visited Jhili’s house in the nearby village to meet his sons and daughters. However, they again started fighting with each other over trivial issues.

The fight turned into violence and in a fit of rage, Jhili allegedly beheaded his husband.

After getting information Police reached the spot and arrested Jhili. Further investigation of the case is underway.