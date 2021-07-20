Wife Alleges Parlakhemundi ACF Of Having Extra-Marital Affair; Bidyabharati’s Father Calls Him “Godlike”

Bhubaneswar: The mysterious death case of Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra took another twist as wife Bidya Bharati Panda alleged the former of having extra-marital affair and refuted all allegations levelled against her.

Bidya said that she was on good terms with Soumya for the first three months after the marriage. However, she found him talking secretly with a girl and also saw “love” messages by him to someone.

Meanwhile, Soumyaranjan’s mother refuted the allegations made by daughter-in-law Bidyabharti, stating that her late son was not having any extra marital affair.

She further alleged her daughter-in-law of trying to play tricks to save herself.

She alleged that Soumya used to change passwords of his mobile phone, delete his social media accounts and call history once she saw them. On the other hand, Bidyabharti’s father Srihari Panda said that there was no dispute between son-in-law and daughter. Panda also said that Soumyaranjan was godlike.

A six-member Parlakhemundi police team has reached Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj and have started a probe into the matter.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that there was no clue of any fire mishap inside the quarter.

The entire quarter was searched thoroughly and there was no sign of fire reported. Even there was no smell of kerosene inside the quarters. The scientific team and the police are digging deep into the incident. They did not find any traces of inflammable objects that could cause the fire mishap. Even there was no sign of fire that could have damaged other items including plastic articles and some paper documents.

It is to be noted there that Bidyabharati came under police scanner after Saumya Ranjan’s father Abhiram Mohapatra filed a murder case against her. Besides, he alleged that she was torturing Saumya mentally and had an illicit relationship with Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera.

Abhiram submitted a memorandum to the Odisha DGP alleging the involvement of a lady IIC of Gajapati who is an acquaintance of ACFO’s wife.

Abhiram also demanded lie detection test of ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera, and cook Manmath Kamba and seizure of their mobile phones.

It is to be noted that on July 12, the ACF reportedly sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. Soumyaranjan had married last year. Also, earlier his wife, the DFO and a cook had been booked in this matter.