Widespread Rainfall In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: A widespread rainfall is likely to occur in interior and western Odisha under the influence of active cyclonic circulation over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts and heavy rainfall in 11 districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

It may trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, a rise in water level in rivers (Brahmani basin), temporary water logging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas, and some damages to Kutcha roads and vulnerable Kutcha houses.

The IMD has advised to keep arrangements for drainage of excess water from inundated agriculture fields, keep livestock in a safe place

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, and Koraput.