Wickremesinghe, Dissanayaka & Allahapperuma To Contest For Sri Lankan Presidency On July 20

In Sri Lanka, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and Dullas Allahapperuma will contest for the Presidency tomorrow in Parliament.

Local media reports and nominations for the Presidency were called for in Parliament today and the names of Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Allhapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake were proposed and seconded by their respective parties.

Leader of the house Dinesh Gunawardena proposed Ranil Wickremesinghe and his name was seconded by Manusha Nanayakkara. On other hand, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has decided to withdraw his Presidential nomination and the SJB will support SLPP MP Dullas Allahapperuma in the upcoming election.

However, a Fundamental Rights petition filed challenging the legality of the appointment of UNP leader Ranil Wickremasinghe as a Member of Parliament was dismissed today by the Supreme Court. Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court three-judge-bench refused to grant leave to proceed with this petition taking into consideration several reasons including petition had been filed out of time.

During the Special Session of Parliament held yesterday, Dhammika Dassanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, announced the vacancy for the post of President. The post of the President fell vacant after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had fled the island nation in the wake of widespread protests.

The protesters had called for the resignation of the President and Prime Minister, blaming them for the worst economic crisis in the history of Sri Lanka. Security was beefed up by using safety fence around the Parliament Complex with the support of Armed Forces.

Earlier on Sunday, acting President Ranil Wickremasinghe had declared emergency with effect from Monday ahead of the Presidential election, as the country grapples with social unrest and crippling economic crisis.