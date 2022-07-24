WI vs IND: Shai Hope, Pooran Powers West Indies To Set 312-Run Target

Trinidad: West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope’s brilliant century and captain Nicholas Pooran’s value addition helped the home team to set a 312-Run target for India at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad on Sunday.

Earlier, Shai Hope raced to his century (115 runs off 135 balls) soon after Shardul Thakur dismissed Nicholas Pooran to slow down West Indies.

For India, Shardul Thakur dismissed Shai Hope and trapped Rovman Powell to dent the Windies’ scoring rate. He was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 54.

Nicholas Pooran’s 74 off 77 also played a crucial role in taking Windies to a total of over 300 after Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the game.

India eye series win today as they are already 1-0 up after edging out the West Indies by three runs in the first ODI at the same venue on Friday.