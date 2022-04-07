Why This Picture Getting Internet’s Attention? See Post

New Delhi: After the Budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a picture featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has gone viral.

Shared on his official Twitter profile Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared several other photos of PM Modi and Rajnath Singh meeting MPs inside the Parliament complex in New Delhi. Among those present at the meeting were former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

After Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, I urged Hon’ble leaders of parties that collective efforts in raising level of discussions&dialogue further is necessary in order to enhance dignity of House. It’s my sincere hope that all parties will actively co-operate in this endeavour. pic.twitter.com/zCtPDEmaLs — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) April 7, 2022

In fact, this picture holds significance because it is one of the rare occasions in recent months when PM Modi and cabinet ministers met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

“After Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, I urged Hon’ble leaders of parties that collective efforts in raising the level of discussions & dialogue further is necessary in order to enhance the dignity of the House. It’s my sincere hope that all parties will actively co-operate in this endeavour,” reads the caption.

The picture of Sonia Gandhi greeting Rajnath Singh, PM Modi and Om Birla is swiftly going viral as it has been shared by several other social media accounts as well.