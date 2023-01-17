Why ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ Cast Kim Se Jun is the Ultimate Green Flag?

Seoul: Kim Se Jun might have been the last male contestant to join Netflix‘s hit Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno 2, but he became viewers’ favorite due to his unexpected, witty personality and charming nature.

At first, many seemed turned off by Se Jun’s presence. Dressed in a sharply made suit and followed by the news, he worked at Ascottage, owned by former contestant Oh Jin Taek, who is the CEO and style advisor, many worried about what to expect.

#SinglesInferno2 | kim sejun — the unbothered king 👑 of SI2 sejun is such a whole mood 😭 this man is hella attractive & effortlessly funny 🥹 literally the plottwist for this season! #SinglesInferno #SinglesInferno2Ep7 #SinglesInferno2Ep8#KimSeJun pic.twitter.com/raWJk39mfB — kara 🎬 | so-e & sejun ☀️ (@karalexir) January 7, 2023

Interestingly, the show’s newcomer, Kim Se Jun instantly captivates the hearts of viewers after his interaction with Lee So E.

She made sure he felt comfortable after arriving and seemed to be hitting it off.

So E even seemed comfortable enough to share her feelings about being on the island and her emotions.

He was not shy to admit his feelings, sharing just how much of an impact So E had made on him.

When all the men were teaming up and fighting for a chance to pick a girl to go to “Paradise” with, Kim Se Jun hilariously chose to give up after seeing how determined the other contestants were.

From the very first episode, Se Jun was different from the other male contestants. While they were all talking about the girls and many were showing their admiration for Seul Ki, Se Jun preferred sleeping.

While the rest of the contestants were in “Paradise,” Jong Woo and Seul Ki were taking selfies on the polaroid, and something about Se Jun’s reaction was hilarious. His face seemed unbothered while the two others were flirting.

I just realized soe is actually complimenting sejun's potatoes 😭😭

He reacted that way kasi he finds her cute or his heart fluttered. Cause you know guys like compliments. #LeeSoE #KimSeJun #SinglesInferno2 pic.twitter.com/jw4SVPtG4H — 🌻 s h e l (@ssolsets) January 16, 2023

the plot twist and the biggest reason why I watched the show. i am so happy that they decided to be together at the end 🤍#SinglesInferno2 #LeeSoE #KimSejun pic.twitter.com/tGCrFLHXpH — atty woo ft. mudeok (@galvezeri1) January 10, 2023