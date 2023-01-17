‘Single’s Inferno 2’ Cast Kim Se Jun
Why ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ Cast Kim Se Jun is the Ultimate Green Flag?

By Pragativadi News Service
Seoul: Kim Se Jun might have been the last male contestant to join Netflix‘s hit Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno 2, but he became viewers’ favorite due to his unexpected, witty personality and charming nature.

At first, many seemed turned off by Se Jun’s presence. Dressed in a sharply made suit and followed by the news, he worked at Ascottage, owned by former contestant Oh Jin Taek, who is the CEO and style advisor, many worried about what to expect.

 

Interestingly, the show’s newcomer, Kim Se Jun instantly captivates the hearts of viewers after his interaction with Lee So E.

She made sure he felt comfortable after arriving and seemed to be hitting it off.

So E even seemed comfortable enough to share her feelings about being on the island and her emotions.

In particular, as netizens squealed with delight when Se Jun picked So E to go to “Paradise” with him…

The contestant showcased how much of a gentleman he is. When they were on the helicopter, Se Jun sensed that So E was scared and, along with his jacket, immediately held her hand to reassure her.

He was not shy to admit his feelings, sharing just how much of an impact So E had made on him.

When all the men were teaming up and fighting for a chance to pick a girl to go to “Paradise” with, Kim Se Jun hilariously chose to give up after seeing how determined the other contestants were.

From the very first episode, Se Jun was different from the other male contestants. While they were all talking about the girls and many were showing their admiration for Seul Ki, Se Jun preferred sleeping.

While the rest of the contestants were in “Paradise,” Jong Woo and Seul Ki were taking selfies on the polaroid, and something about Se Jun’s reaction was hilarious. His face seemed unbothered while the two others were flirting.

 

 

