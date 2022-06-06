“Why Should India Apologise For BJP Bigots”: Telangana’s KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has targeted the centre over the backlash from the Gulf following remarks by BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad.

Mr Rao, popularly known as KTR, has questioned why India as a country should apologise for the “hate speeches of BJP bigots”.

Addressing the Prime Minister, he said his party should apologise to Indians at home for “spewing and spreading hatred day in day out”.

“It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation,” he tweeted.