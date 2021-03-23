Why is Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on March 23 in India?

New Delhi: Every year on March 23, Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) is celebrated. On this day, those who laid out their lives for us, and our Independence, are remembered.

The day, in particular, pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru who died on March 23 in 1931. They were hanged to death for assassinating John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928.

Therefore, in order to homage to the three of these revolutionaries, India has commemorated March 23 as Shaheed Diwas.

It is to note that Lala Lajpat Rai was assassinated, which led Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Azad and some others to fight for it. These brave men would perform some daring tasks and on April 8, 1929, they threw bombs over the Central Legislative Assembly. As they kept saying “Inquillab Zindabad,” Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were arrested and were charged for murder. In 1931, they were hanged in March 23 in the Lahore Jail. Their cremation ceremony was performed at the banks of the Sutlej River. Till now, in their birthplace, Shaheedi Mela or Martyrdom Fair is organised in the Hussainwala or Indo-Pak border.

