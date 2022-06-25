Why Honey Is Must In Your Beauty Routine; Here’re Some Reasons

New Delhi: One of the most potent natural and effective ingredients which is great for all skin types is Honey. Honey can do wonders for your skin as it is a natural antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory ingredient.

Honey can help soothe a variety of skin conditions including acne and dermatitis.

Raw, unprocessed honey is packed with natural antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which all help protect, repair and prevent skin damage.

The vitamins and nutrients you can find in raw, unfiltered honey include B vitamins, copper, iron, amino acids, magnesium and potassium.

How to Use Honey for Your Skin

Make sure to apply the honey after wetting your face, or else it will be too sticky. Once it mixes with water, the honey’s natural tackiness will be neutralized. Be careful to avoid getting the honey in or around your eyes.

Mixing tomato juice and honey together, when applied on the skin daily for 10 minutes can visibly reduce the size of your pores. For those who complain of open pores, this should be your go fix.

Squash half a kiwi, add a teaspoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of oatmeal to it. Apply this pack for 20 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.