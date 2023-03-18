Why Government Trying To Prove Gopal Das Mad, Asks LoP Jayanarayan

Bhubaneswar: Raising the Naba Das murder issue once again in the Odisha Assembly, the Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Saturday attacked the Government for trying to prove accused Gopal Das as mentally unstable.

Why the government is in a hurry to prove Gopal, the prime accused in the murder of former Minister Nab Das, mad? Why does the government want to take him to NIMHANS in Bengaluru even after the experts from SCB clarified about the mental condition of the accused? He asked

The senior BJP MLA said “50 days have passed since the murder of Nab Das. The motive of the murder and man behind the scene is still unknown. While the mental state of the main accused is fine, they (government) are trying to make him mad.

He also demanded the letter written by the government requesting FBI for investigation should be presented in the assembly. Likewise, the letter sent by the government to investigate the matter under the direct supervision of the High Court judge should also be tabled. The House should know what steps the government has taken in this regard.