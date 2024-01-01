Why do we celebrate New Year on January 1?

New Delhi: Have you ever thought why New Year is celebrated on January 1? Why is this date important and what does it mean for the tradition?

The first known parties for New Year go back to ancient Mesopotamia around 2000 B.C. At that time, people celebrated the start of spring as their new year signal. This was because spring started the farming season and it seemed like a time for fresh starts and renewal. The holiday lasted 11 days and had fun events and customs like cleaning up homes, saying vows to their gods, and then paying back debts.

Like the Mesopotamians, Egyptians celebrated the New Year at the same time. But their calendar depended on how often the Nile River floods every year. This often happened in late June, so their new year was on July 19th. The old Egyptians partied with food, music and religious events. Other groups like the Greeks, Persians and Phoenicians had their ways to celebrate New Year’s with unique traditions on different dates.

But it wasn’t until Julius Caesar became the ruler of Rome in 45 B.C. that a more regular calendar was set up. He talked with math experts and space scientists to make a better schedule using the sun instead of the moon. This made the Julian calendar where January 1 was considered as the start of a year. The month of January got its name from Janus, the Roman god who watched over starts and changes. You often see him with two faces. One face looks back at the past and the other looks towards the future. The meaning of looking back and starting again made January a good time to begin the new year. When Caesar was in charge, on New Year’s Day people offered sacrifices and ate food. They also gave presents to each other. People saw it as a time to refresh and make promises for the next year. During Caesar’s reign, New Year’s Day was celebrated with sacrifices, feasts, and gift-giving. It was seen as a time for renewal and making resolutions for the coming year. These traditions were carried on by the Romans even after the fall of the empire and were eventually adopted by Christian churches.

In the Middle Ages, the celebration of New Year’s Day on January 1st was banned in many European countries due to its pagan origins. The Catholic Church wanted to replace it with a more religious holiday, so they declared March 25th as the official start of the new year. However, people continued to celebrate on January 1st in secret, and eventually, it became widely accepted once again.As time went on, different parts of Europe adopted different calendars, causing confusion and discrepancies in when to celebrate New Year’s Day. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar, which is still used today. This calendar fixed the previous inaccuracies and established January 1st as the official start of the new year. As European countries colonized other parts of the world, they brought their New Year traditions with them. This is why many countries around the world celebrate New Year’s Day on January 1st.

New Year’s Day is a time for new beginnings and fresh starts. It symbolizes a chance to leave behind the past and start anew. People make resolutions to improve themselves and their lives, whether it be to exercise more, eat healthier, or spend more time with loved ones. It is a time to reflect on the previous year and set goals for the coming one. This tradition can be traced back to the ancient Babylonians who made promises to their gods at the start of each year.

New Year’s Day is also a time for cleansing and purification. The celebration of New Year’s Day is also a time for family and friends to come together. It is a time for feasting, exchanging gifts, and enjoying each other’s company. In many countries, fireworks are a popular tradition to ring in the new year and symbolize new beginnings.