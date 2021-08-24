Why do some book-to-film adaptations succeed and some don’t?

Many filmmakers rush to make an adaptation as soon as a book succeeds in the market. Many people want to create a film franchise like Harry Potter. But they end up making ‘Percy Jackson’. Not to take a dig on any specific film, but some just weren’t executed right. There are many reasons why some film adaptations of our favourite book succeed and some utterly fail in the market.

In this blog, Betway will take a look at why some book-to-film adaptations are successful and some aren’t.

What makes a book-to-film adaptation successful?

To explain this, let us take a look at one of the highest-grossing book-to-film adaptations of all time, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II.

Excellent story:

First off, the story of Harry Potter is not simple but not confusing as well. Complicated storylines often result in a messy film that doesn’t actually touch the true essence. And this film was the end of a long franchise. The actors grew along with us. And there were some teen drama and emotions involved that made it perfect.

Artistic flow:

The main reason why it succeeded is because of its effortless flow. They didn’t rush into anything. Also, they didn’t miss out on the development of every other character involved. We enjoyed Neville Longbottom’s bravery and how a timid boy was able to wield the Godric Gryffindor’s sword. They gave us a bit of all of our favourites without just focusing on the main leads. Plus, the execution made it look seamless and smooth flowing.

End of an era:

We have been watching Harry Potter from the time we were so young until we were all well into adolescence. By the time Deathly Hallows came out, the franchise had gained traction all around the globe. The long wait between each film is also an important reason for its success. Deathly Hallows II is the finale of a very long story. We all knew that the era of Harry Potter films was going to end there. So the film naturally had higher expectations and also a massive group of fans around the world to see how they end the series.

Our verdict…

For the success of a book-to-film adaptation, it should not forcefully deviate from the original content. Also, the budget and execution play a major role in making a film adaptation successful.

What makes book-to-film adaptation a failure?

We are not going to talk about Percy Jackson. The film adaptation in question will be Twilight for this section. Some may think that Twilight wasn’t a big fail. However, those who read the book clearly know that it failed miserably.

Lack of magic:

The original material had so much going on. The film failed to capture almost all of its true essence. The love between Edward and Bella was beautiful and not a cringy, slow-paced story. This is the main reason why some adaptations fail. They either overdo it or do the exact opposite. The original characters had so much dynamic, while the filmmakers decided to make everyone in the film two-dimensional.

Deviations from the original content:

We all enjoy a little twist every now and then. But changing an important part of the book that fans found memorable is not the way to go about it. Especially, Jacob imprinting on Bella’s daughter. Both the book and the film had the same story. Yet, the book does a better job of explaining what imprinting truly means. It makes it less creepy. We have to admit that it was a bit weird to see a grown man “imprinting” on a newborn child. Also, why would anyone want to CGI a baby and make her look so fake?

Actors:

When we read the book, we perceive the characters the way we interpret the text. But when we watch a film adaptation, it is the interpretation of someone else. That too, a whole other human being is playing the role, and they are not a figment of our imagination. Not many viewers liked the cast. They added unnecessary scenes for less interesting characters and cut down the scenes with fan-favourite ones. I love Kristen Stewart. But I’m truly not a fan of her depiction of an awkward teenager. It stirred more memes than it did positive reviews.

Our verdict…

Finally, the primary reason for failure is the budget. It highly depends on the budget of the film and not just the obvious factors like bad acting.