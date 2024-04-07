Why Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Monkey Man’s release date is still uncertain in India

Mumbai: Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala will mark her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man. On the other hand, Hollywood actor Dev Patel will mark his directorial debut with the upcoming release.

Several aspects have made this film’s release in India uncertain. Dev Patel’s Monkey Man has a lot of Hindu references as well as it mentions Lord Hanuman. Hence, it goes without saying that such films always come under the tight scanner of the Censor Board of India.

According to a report by The New Statesman, “Monkey Man’s critique of an extremely popular dictator who has managed to weaponize Hinduism is not exactly subtle.

“Moreover, earlier it was believed that the release of Monkey Man was being pushed to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Miadaan. However, Dev Patel’s film has not been cleared by the censor board to date. Several reports also claimed that Monkey Man has excessive violence and few scenes might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time. To get clearance from the CBFC, major chunks of the film’s visuals and dialogues may have to be edited or deleted.

The story of Monkey Man is based on India and it seems to be inspired by the story of Lord Hanuman. In the trailer, Dev’s character is shown in an underground fight club where some famous fighters go and beat him up for money. He wears a gorilla mask during fights. This trailer contains glimpses of Dev’s childhood in which he is seen spending time with his mother and how his life ended. It shows how as he grows up and finds various ways to take revenge from his enemies who have taken away everything from him.