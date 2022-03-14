Wholesale Price-Inflation Jumps To 13.11% In February

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation is 13.11% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2022 (over February, 2021) as compared to 4.83% in February, 2021, according to the government data.

The high rate of inflation in February, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles andnon-food articles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):-The index for this major group increased by 1.09% to 166.8 (provisional) in February, 2022 from 165.0 (provisional) for the month of January, 2022. Prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (14.25%), Non-food Articles (3.28%) and Minerals (3.17%) increased in February, 2022 as compared to January, 2022. Prices of Food Articles (-0.87%) declined in February, 2022 as compared to January, 2022.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):-The index for this major group increased by 4.35% to 139.0 (provisional) in February, 2022 from 133.2 (provisional) for the month of January, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (7.22%) increased in February, 2022 as compared to January, 2022. Prices of coal and electricity remain unchanged.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):-The index for this major group increased by 0.95% to 138.4 (provisional) in February, 2022 from 137.1 (provisional) for the month of January, 2022. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured products, 18 groups that have witnessed increase in prices while 3 groups have witnessed decrease in prices in February, 2022 as compared to January, 2022. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by basic metals; textiles; paper and paper products; chemical and chemical products. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; printing and reproduction of recorded media and tobacco products. While the prices ofManufacture of rubber and plastics products remain unchanged in February, 2022 as compared to January, 2022.

WPI food index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 166.3 in January, 2022 to 166.4 in February, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 9.55% in January, 2022 to 8.47% in February, 2022.

Final index for the month of December 2021 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of December, 2021 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 143.3 and 14.27% respectively.

Response Rate: The WPI for February, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate 80.0 percent, while the final figure for December, 2021 is based on the weighted response rate of 91.3 percent. The Provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI.