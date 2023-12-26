Who will be playing Dhaara in Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam?

Hombale Film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas has indeed arrived as the biggest celebration for the fans and the audiences. The film, helmed and written by KGF director Prashanth Neel, is leaving the masses on the edge of their seat and the filmmaker has successfully transported the audiences into the world of Khansaar. While the film is getting love from the masses, there is certain theories have been started rolling out regarding the film’s plot and the possibilities of the events in the sequel Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam. It is to be noted that there was an incident shown in the film where Prabhas aka Devara’s father Dhaara was killed by the head of the Mannar tribes played by Jagapathi Babu.

Since the event of this killing sequence of Prabhas’s on-screen father was shown in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, it is being confirmed that the prequel of this story will be shown in the sequel as well, as part of keeping the narrative forward. The speculation has been rifted that the character of Dhara, Devara’s father is supposed to be played by one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. As the face of Dhara is not been revealed in the film, we wonder if there is any chance of any big actor getting roped in for Prabhas’s character.

Teasing the anticipation of the fans and the audiences, the makers shared the picture of Dhaara from Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and wrote:-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salaar (@salaarthesaga)

The curiosity for the sequel is rising among the masses and the people are eager to know about the drama and further chapter of Khansaar. With the first part doing wonders at the box office the stage is set for the sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.