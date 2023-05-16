WHO Recommends Against Use Of Non-Sugar Sweeteners To Control Body Weight

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against the use of non-sugar sweeteners to control body weight, or to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases, in a newly released guideline.

After a systematic review of evidence which suggests that the use of non-sugar sweeteners does not provide any long-term benefit in decreasing body fat in adults or children, the WHO made this recommendation.

According to the findings of the review, the long-term use of non-sugar sweeteners may result in potential undesirable effects such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults, the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO has said that the recommendation is applicable to all people, except those with pre-existing diabetes. The non-sugar sweeteners which the WHO has advised people not to use include all naturally occurring, synthetic and modified non-nutritive sweeteners which are not classified as sugars. These sweeteners are used in manufactured foods and beverages, and also sold on their own.

Aspartame, cyclamates, saccharin, stevia, stevia derivatives, acesulfame K, advantame, neotame, and sucralose are some common non-sugar sweeteners.

The WHO has stated that the recommendation is not applicable to personal care and hygiene products containing non-sugar sweeteners. These products include skin cream, toothpaste, and medications

Sugar alcohols and low-calorie sugars are not considered non-sugar sweeteners because they are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories.

The UN health agency has assessed the recommendation as conditional, because the link observed between non-sugar sweetener use and disease outcomes after analysing the reviews could have been driven by complicated patterns of non-sugar sweetener use, and baseline characteristics of the participants.

Quoting Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, the statement said replacing free sugars with non-sugar sweeteners does not help with weight control in the long-term, and people need to consider other ways to reduce free sugar intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars. These foods include fruits, and unsweetened foods and beverages.