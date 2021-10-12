WHO recommends 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weaker immunity

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that people with weaker immune systems should be offered an additional dose of all authorised COVID-19 vaccines.

UN health agency’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) said the additional dose should be offered as part of an extended primary series since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

The SAGE said, over-60s who have been fully immunized with China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine should be offered an additional third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The experts stressed they are not recommending an additional so-called booster dose for the population at large.