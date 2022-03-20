WHO Lists 3 Misleading Claims On Omicron

Geneva: Expressing concern over the misinformation brewing around the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday said that several factors, including misinformation, are fueling the recent spike in cases across the world.

WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove pointed out that misinformation such as the pandemic is over, Omicron is mild and that it is the last variant of COVID-19, are causing a lot of confusion and allowing the virus to thrive.

“We have huge amounts of misinformation that’s out there. The misinformation that Omicron is mild. Misinformation that the pandemic is over. Misinformation that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with. This is really causing a lot of confusion,” Ms Kerkhove said.

Empashising on the need for vaccination, the WHO top official said that COVID-19 vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against Omicron.

Ms Kerkhove said that BA.2 appears to be the most transmissible variant so far. “We do not see changes in the severity of BA.2 compared to BA.1 at population levels. However, with huge numbers of cases, you will see an increase in hospitalizations & that in turn has translated into increased deaths,” she said.