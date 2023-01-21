Who Is Shah Rukh Khan? Assam CM’s Response To Media

Guwahati: Prior to its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan’ garnered a lot of attention for a number of reasons across the country, with protests in several states.

Recently, Bajrang Dal activists have staged protests against the movie, one such protest turned violent when the Hindu outfit activists stormed into a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati where Pathaan was slated to be screened.

When the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked by media persons about the incident, he responded by asking “who is Shahrukh Khan?”. He said that he doesn’t know anything about him or his film. Sarma while talking to the media said: “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan,” news agency PTI reported.

Bajrang Dal members entered the theatre, tore down the posters, and burnt them, as per media reports.

When Sarma was further asked about this he said: “Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order have been violated and a case has been filed.”

A number of leaders, including those from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have called for the film to be banned.