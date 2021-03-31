WHO Chief favours fresh probe into origin of Covid in China

Geneva: The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has hardened his tone against China urging further investigation into the theory that coronavirus leaked from a laboratory.

Tedros has also criticized China for sitting over key data.

The US under former president Donald Trump had alleged that the new coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city in central province, where it was first detected in December 2019.

Tedros said the probe into Wuhan’s virology labs had not gone far enough and added that he was prepared to launch a fresh investigation into the issue.

Tedros also urged China to be more forthcoming with data , a call echoed by several countries led by the United States, Britain and Japan.

The WHO chief has faced allegations throughout the pandemic of being too close to China.