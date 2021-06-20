WHO calls upon countries in WHO South-East Asia Region to scale up public health, social measures

The World Health Organization today called upon countries in WHO South-East Asia Region to scale up and rigorously implement public health and social measures.

WHO also emphasised all efforts should be made to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination, to prevent another surge, as more countries confirmed prevalence of highly transmissible variants of concern.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, said, there is need to continuously strengthen efforts to test, trace and isolate.

She said, Societal interventions such as physical distancing, hand hygiene and proper wearing of masks need to be stringently implemented. She said, these measures should be in full force and for longer periods in areas reporting more transmissible variants of concerns.