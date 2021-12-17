WHO Approves Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Covovax

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the coronavirus vaccine, Covovax which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use.

WHO approval is a prerequisite for being on the COVAX drug list, as well as for international procurement.

“Today, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries,” WHO said in a statement.

“Covovax was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India,” the statement read.

Covavax is the Indian version of the Novavax vaccine brought in India by the Serum Institute of India for children.