Whiten Your Teeth With These Natural Home Remedies

New Delhi: Sparkling white teeth is a key thing for a beautiful smile. This is one of the first things that people notice about us! We have listed some amazing home remedies that will help you to whiten your teeth.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Acetic acid is one of the prime ingredients in Apple cider Vinegar, which helps to kill bacteria effectively. To clean the teeth, dilute them with water and rinse your mouth with this mouthwash. After washing with this mixture, rinse with plain water a couple of times. It is also observed that this acid can erode the teeth enamel and thus daily usage is not highly recommended. Also, read the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. Here are some techniques to whiten your teeth in the most natural and safest ways:

Baking Soda

Baking Soda has natural cleansing and whitening properties and that is why it is a critical ingredient in toothpaste too. Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda with 2-3 teaspoons of water and brush your teeth with this mixture. Baking Soda also creates an alkaline environment in the mouth that keeps bacteria at bay.

Oil Pulling

Coconut oil pulling is a traditional technique that is widely followed by many. Simply, put a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and gargle for 10 to 15 minutes or add a few drops of coconut oil to your toothbrush and brush with it. Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties and works best for both the gums and the teeth. And the good news is that it is a highly effective natural teeth whitener too. You can also use Sunflower and Sesame oil and still get the desired results.

Lemon or Orange Peels

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, other citrus fruits like oranges and lemons also help to whiten the teeth. Along with their regular consumption, you can also use the peels of orange and lemon on your teeth. However, ensure that you rinse your mouth with plain water a couple of times after applying the peels to your teeth.