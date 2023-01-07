White Tigress Gives Birth To Three Cubs At Nandankanan Zoo In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: White tigress Rupa gave birth to three cubs on Friday in Nandankanan Zoological Park’s enclosure No 21 on Friday.

According to reports, tigress Rupa got pregnant after mating with Royal Bengal Tiger Rajesh. She delivered the cubs after 105 days post-mating.

Though the specifics of the three cubs are yet to be confirmed, sources informed that while one cub is white the other two are normal (red).

The total number of tigers at Nandankanan Zoo has increased to 28 after the recent birth of the three cubs.