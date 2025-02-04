United States President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the country next week, Reuters reported citing a White House official. The official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the official visit, did not provide further details.

PM Modi and President Trump spoke over the phone on January 27, where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership. Modi later posted on X, expressing his dedication to global peace, prosperity, and security through collaboration with the U.S.



Key Highlights of Modi’s U.S. Visit:

Meeting with Trump on February 13 in Washington, D.C., followed by a possible state dinner.

Modi will arrive on February 12, after his visit to France, and stay in the U.S. until February 14.

Engagements with American corporate leaders and the Indian diaspora are also planned.

Talks on reducing trade barriers, increasing defense cooperation, and improving visa regulations.

Trump has expressed interest in addressing illegal immigration and reducing the U.S. trade deficit with India.

India, in response, has agreed to take back Indian nationals illegally residing in the U.S. after proper verification.



Additionally, the two nations are expected to enhance military interoperability and explore technology-sharing initiatives in critical sectors. Tariff negotiations will also be on the agenda, as New Delhi seeks to avoid potential U.S. trade restrictions.



This visit marks another step in the growing strategic alliance between the world’s largest democracies.