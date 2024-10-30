New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today quoted GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, who lauded India for being the fastest-growing developer population on the planet, calling the country’s rise as a global tech titan “inexorable”.
Shri Modi hailed the youth of India for their accomplishments in innovation and technology.
The Prime Minister posted on X:
“When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!”
When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best! https://t.co/hpmsalotw4
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2024