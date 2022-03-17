When I Started Playing, Never Thought About It: Jhulan Goswami

Chennai: Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami created history on Wednesday (March 16), when she became just the first woman cricketer to take 250 wickets in the 50-over format of the game in her side’s ICC Women’s World Cup game against England.

Goswami picked up the wicket of England opener Tammy Beaumont to reach the milestone.

The 39-year-old stands tall in the all-time ODI list by some distance with the next highest wicket-taker being Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who has 180 scalps to her name. West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed is also tied at second spot with 180 wickets.

“When I started (playing cricket), I never thought about it (of 250 ODI wickets). Just wanted to be there and express myself all the time and try to contribute more from my side. But some days, things aren’t going my way, some days it is very tough to do the way you want to deliver and it doesn’t happen. But this is a never-ending learning process as you keep learning each and every time,” said Goswami at the post-match virtual press conference.

Earlier in the tournament, the right-arm pacer created history by becoming the first woman to pick up 40 wickets at the Women’s World Cup. Jhulan is currently playing in her fifth World Cup after making her debut in 2005.

Speaking after the game, India skipper Mithali Raj congratulated Goswami for her record-breaking 250th wicket.

“Congratulations to Jhulan for the (250 ODI wickets) milestone, knowing how difficult it is for bowlers to take the field for so long in career,” said Mithali in the post-match presentation.

Tributes poured in for the 39-year-old and here’s a compilation of it.

“Congratulations to @JhulanG10 on an unbelievable achievement. A warrior. A legend of the game. An inspiration to so many young girls who want to play cricket,” official handle of England Cricket tweeted.

“250 ODI wickets for @JhulanG10 what a champion bowler she has been for the country, absolutely inspirational!,” tweeted Abhinav Mukund.

“It wasn’t our day but good to see @BCCIWomen drag the game deep and fight till the end. Also many congratulations to @JhulanG10 on 250 ODI wickets,” tweeted Wasim Jaffer.