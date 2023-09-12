When & How To Watch Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event Livestream Today

New York: Apple is gearing up for its second major event of the year tonight, going by the intriguing name “Wonderlust.” As the date approaches, anticipation is building to a crescendo among tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the revelation of the iPhone 15 series and the latest Apple Watch series. The tech world is buzzing with speculations, and the iPhone 15 series unveiling is expected to be the highlight of the event.

How To Watch Livestream

The event will be broadcast live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, providing viewers with an immersive experience. Apple enthusiasts can catch the event on various platforms to ensure widespread accessibility.

Official Apple Events page: The event can be viewed on the official Apple Events page, where Apple typically offers a high-quality stream for a global audience.

Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple also livestreams its events on its official YouTube channel, making it convenient for a broad audience to tune in.

Apple TV app: For a more immersive viewing experience, you can access the event through the Apple TV app, available on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, ensuring you can watch the event on your preferred device.

When Can You Watch In India?

Apple’s “Wonderlust” event is scheduled to commence today, September 12, starting at 10am PT (Pacific Time), which translates to 10:30pm IST for viewers in India.