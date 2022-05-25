“When Are We Going To Stand Up To Gun Lobby”: US President Biden After Texas School Shooting

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for Americans to stand up against the country’s powerful pro-gun lobby after a gunman shot dead 18 young children at an elementary school in Texas.

“When, in God’s name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he said in an address from the White House.

“It’s time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it’s time to act.”

The White House ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in mourning for the victims — whose deaths sent a wave of shock through a country still scarred by the horror of Sandy Hook.