WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Change Its App

New Delhi: Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to change colours in the app.

The would-be feature was first spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, with the help of this feature, the app’s users will be able to change colours in the chatbox and opt for a darker shade of Green for text on the screen. There’s no official word yet on when the feature is expected to roll out to all users.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colors in their app. 🎨

The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time.

The tweet also shows some images of the feature on the app. In the screenshots, texts in a particular chatbox can be seen sporting new colour shades of yellow and green. These in-chat messages shown in the images are system messages that inform the user of an account being a business account and impart other such information.